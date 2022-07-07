(WJW) – Investigators are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at Mosquito Lake State Park early Thursday morning.

Makenzie Carson was last seen in the park’s campgrounds around 1 a.m. She’s believed to be with her boyfriend in the Akron area.

Carson 5’1″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with “Pirates” written on the front, blue jean shorts and white fuzzy Crocs.

Anyone with information on this teen’s whereabouts should contact the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at (614) 799-9528 or local law enforcement.