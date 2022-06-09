SANDY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a teen who was reported missing out of Stark County Wednesday morning.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Jasmin Elizabeth Martin, 15, was last seen leaving her home in the 7600 block of Mottice Drive SE in Sandy Township around 7 a.m.

She is 5’2″ and 221 pounds. Martin was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink pajama pants with hearts and crocks.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement.