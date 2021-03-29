Investigators looking for man wanted in Akron murder case

Investigators say Black has ties to northeast Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan and California

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted in the murder of an 18-year-old woman in Akron.

Adarus Black, 18, is accused of killing Na’kia Crawford, who was sitting in her vehicle at a stoplight on June 14, 2020.

Black is 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has tattoo sleeves and a distinctive, two-line tattoo across the top of his chest. The top line reads “Death Before Dishonor,” and the second line reads “Loyalty Trust Respect.”

Investigators say Black has ties to northeast Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan and California.

He’s considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information concerning Black’s whereabouts can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Investigators are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Black’s arrest.