Investigators finish report on 2 officer-involved deaths in Columbus, including 16-year-old girl’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said it took a closer look at two deadly officer-involved shootings in Columbus.

The BCI further investigated the incident involving Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl from Columbus who police shot four times.

Witnesses and police officers said Bryant appeared to be swinging a knife at two people before police fired.

At the time, officials said they did not have enough “information to determine what would have happened if the officer had not fired those shots.”

Bryant’s death got national attention after LeBron James tweeted a photo, allegedly threatening the officer who shot her.

It also happened less than 30 minutes before Derek Chauvin, the former officer who killed George Floyd, was found guilty, said to be a triumph for social justice shadowed by another tragic death.

The BCI also investigated the officer-involved shooting of Andrew Teague, a 43-year-old man killed while evading police on Interstate 270.

Police officers said Teague was involved in a high-speed chase and started going the wrong way on the freeway to get away from them. He was wanted on a felonious assault warrant.

When he got out of the car and started running, police fired. They said Teague also had a gun and was shooting back at officers before he died.

The Ohio BCI has now referred their reports on these two Columbus Division of Police cases to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack, who has the opportunity to prosecute or investigate further.

No charges have been filed yet against law enforcement in the deadly shootings of Bryant or Teague.

The BCI’s purpose is to investigate incidents for criminal behavior and present the facts as a non-biased agency. Once it’s done interviewing witnesses, processing evidence and analyzing relevant records, it sends those findings to the attorney general.