Investigators ask for public’s help identifying Ohio man following forensic reconstruction

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s office asked the public for help identifying the remains of an unidentified Canton man Tuesday.

They released a forensic reconstruction of the man whose remains were found next to an oil well site about 20 yards off Sandy Avenue SE in Canton on March 31, 2020. The remains were completely skeletal and he was estimated to have been dead for at least two years.

“Take a close look – we need your help to identify this man. We are hopeful that the reconstruction will jog someone’s memory and provide law enforcement with the tips necessary to bring closure to his loved ones,” Attorney General Dave Yost said.

The unidentified man is believed to have been Caucasian, between 30 and 50 years old, between 5’1″ and 5’9″, likely had no teeth during his life and may have had multiple previously healed rib fractures.

He was found wearing a navy blue, yellow and white striped t-shirt, black shorts and athletic shoes. The full public bulletin with photos is available here.

Anyone with information should contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 33-430-3823.