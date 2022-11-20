PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot in a nearby alley, the other along a nearby sidewalk, according to witnesses.

It is unknown at this time what the condition is of those victims. However, in a photo of the scene, caution tape and cones are set up around what appears to be a white bag or tarp.

The owner of Frank & Steins Lounge says the shooting did not happen in the bar. He says he heard arguing outside the bar before a car drove by and shots were fired.

Locals tell 13 News criminal activity is a common occurrence in this area of downtown Portsmouth. Locals also say this is not the first time someone has been hurt outside of Frank & Steins Lounge.

Portsmouth Police Department is investigating this incident, dispatchers say.

13 News has a reporter in Portsmouth working to get details. This is a developing story.