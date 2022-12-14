EVENDALE, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after a video surfaced allegedly depicting a teacher tossing a student at St. Rita School for the Deaf.

According to The Daily Mail, a video showed a female teacher at the St. Rita School for the Deaf in Evendale lifting a student and tossing her to the ground in a hallway on Dec. 6.

In a statement by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, which runs St. Rita School for the Deaf, the school said an investigation is underway and that the incident has been reported to local law enforcement.

The Daily Mail reported that the video glitches right at the moment where the woman appears to toss the child, so it is unclear as to what exactly happened. The video then resumes, showing the teacher wiping her hands together in what is believed to be the sign for “I’m done.”

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati said the teacher has since been placed on administrative leave.

“Any actions by a St. Rita School staff member that do not exemplify respect and dignity for the children entrusted to our care are addressed promptly. The safety of students and staff at St. Rita school is of paramount importance,” said the statement.

2 NEWS has reached out to the student’s mother for comment but has yet to receive a response.