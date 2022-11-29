NEW ALBANY, Ohio (NBC4) — Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

The Reston, Virginia, firm already has started listing New Albany jobs on its website.

“We are excited about this progress,” Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel executive vice president and chief global operations officer, said in an online post.

“Bechtel is proud to work with Intel and the people of Ohio to reclaim U.S. semiconductor manufacturing,” Catherine Hunt Ryan, president of Bechtel’s manufacturing and technology business, said in a release. “A project of this complexity and magnitude, with an outsized impact on the community and economy, is the type of work Bechtel is uniquely positioned to deliver.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.