DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An inmate has died after shooting a security officer with his own gun at Miami Valley Hospital in the Dayton area.

Around 9:45 am, an inmate was receiving treatment in the emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital when he stole the officer’s gun and shot them with it. The inmate had been brought to the hospital around 1 am and a guard was posted to watch over him.

After escaping the E.R., the inmate shot himself in the hospital parking lot. He died of his injuries.

Police said the inmate was incarcerated for a probation violation.

The security guard is currently being treated in the hospital. The guard’s condition is currently unknown.

Police are investigating how this incident began and how the inmate was able to take the firearm.