MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 in Montgomery County killed an inmate and injured several others.

According to County Sheriff Rob Streck, a deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff’s Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound.

Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.

The lights on the van were flashing at the time.

The deputy called the crash in on his radio, and due to the serious nature of the call, dispatch sent out a call for an officer in need of assistance.

Several agencies responded and helped shut down the highway including the Dayton Police Department, Moraine Police, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One inmate was killed in the collision, Sheriff Streck confirmed. Three other inmates and the deputy were brought to the hospital where they were treated and released. The remaining two inmates were unharmed and returned to the jail where they received mental health counseling.

A driver of one of the southbound vehicles suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The box truck driver and the driver of the other southbound vehicle claimed possible minor injuries, according to a release.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased individual’s family, as well as everyone else who was involved in this tragic incident,” Streck said.

ODOT traffic cameras show that traffic came to a standstill in that area, and cars used the on-ramp to exit. Crews are currently diverting any southbound traffic onto Route 35 East and West.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. The highway was closed from 35 East until the collision site at exit 50 B.

I-75 finally reopened more than five hours after the collision.