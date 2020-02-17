Inmate death at Ohio prison being investigated as homicide

The Willoughby man had been incarcerated since May 2017

LONDON, Ohio (AP) – The weekend death of an inmate at an Ohio prison is being investigated as a homicide.

A prisons spokeswoman says 23-year-old Robert Leach Jr. died after “an incident” midday Saturday at Madison Correctional Institution, west of Columbus.

No further details have been released by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction or the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating.

The patrol indicated no related charges had been filed as of Monday.

He was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and trespassing charges from Lake County.

