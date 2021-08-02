‘I think it makes sense’: Thrifting and resale items qualify for tax-free weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to America’s Research Group, 16 to 18 percent of Americans will shop at a thrift store during a given year and 12 to 15 percent will visit consignment and resale shops. Tax-free weekend may be a great time to see what they have to offer.

“I think the benefits of coming to a resale shop and it also being tax free is obviously you’re getting that tax taken off, and then everything is already really great deals and low prices because we are a resale. So we focus on pricing 70 percent less than retail,” said Haley Brendamour, assistant manager at Once Upon a Child in Miamisburg.

She explained that with school starting back and many families still responding to the pandemic, shopping resale can offer some relief when looking for school clothes and supplies.

“There are a lot of schools in the Miamisburg area that do have uniform restrictions. So we buy lots of khakis and polo t-shirts because that’s what a lot of people do come here looking to buy in bulk,” she said.

Cindy Carusone, PR manager for Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, said their organization is also aiming to ease the burden on families, offering children’s clothing items for less than $3 on a daily basis, which will be even more affordable this weekend.

“We also have lunch boxes and book bags. We have 3,000 items approximately each day that come in to the Goodwill store.”

In addition to free taxes, some resale and thrifting locations offer philanthropic and long-term financial incentives to those looking for a steal.

“The mission is to help support our 40-plus programs,” said Carusone. We have different programs ranging from mental health, addiction and recovery [to] free car seats.

“I think it makes sense,” added Brendamour. “I mean, who wants to spend $30 on one outfit that your kid’s going to get a picture in and grow out of in a month, when you can get seven or eight outfits for $30 here and make use of them. And then you can sell them back to us and buy the next size.”

Tax free weekend applies to clothing items, school supplies and instructional materials. To learn more about what is and is not included, click here.