I-Team: Video shows trooper, officers save man in wheelchair from raging fire

CLEVELAND(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video showing an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper rushing into a home despite a raging fire to rescue a man who is handicapped.

It happened Saturday night off West 47th Place in Cleveland.

The video shows the trooper pulling up to a home with intense flames shooting out and spreading to another home feet away. Trooper Hiram Morales asks if anyone is inside.

Then, despite the danger, he runs to a side door to save a man in a wheelchair still inside the home.

Moments later, two Cleveland police officers show up, and they immediately scramble to the same side door to help.

“You don’t think much at that time,” Morales said. “As I was walking in the door, I could hear a female screaming. She was trying to push the wheelchair, but she wasn’t strong enough to do so.”

The trooper and the officers rescued the man in the wheelchair.

“”Like a burden is lifted. Helping people is the reason I joined this agency,” Morales said.

Cleveland police say two people did go to the hospital with burns from the fire: a 90-year-old woman and another senior citizen. They had gotten out before the officers and firefighters arrived.

Investigators say it appears the fire was accidental.

We will have much more on this story beginning on FOX 8 News at 4 p.m. today.