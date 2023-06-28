SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of a settlement in the complaint filed by a local African-American police officer after his chief left him a note referring to the KKK.

Multiple sources confirmed there’s a proposed settlement for that, along with two other complaints against the Sheffield Lake Police Department.

The I-Team revealed video in 2021 showing the Sheffield Lake police chief leaving a racially insensitive note for officer Keith Pool, a note referring to the Ku Klux Klan.

After the incident came to light, the chief stepped down.

Later, Pool filed a complaint with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission. He also left the department.

Now, we’ve learned of a proposed settlement of $500,000 for that complaint and two others. The others involved a discrimination complaint filed by a Hispanic officer and a sexual harassment complaint filed by a dispatcher.

We’ve learned the proposed settlement also calls for new training and policies for the Sheffield Lake Police Department.

Attorney Ashlie Case Sletvold with Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise said, “Bigotry has no place in the American workforce. Our clients filed these claims to hold the Sheffield Lake Police Department accountable for the vicious misconduct of its former police chief. The city has finally agreed to conduct anti-discrimination training, which represents a good first step toward meaningful change.”

Attorney Jim Climer sent an email to FOX 8 News on behalf of Sheffield Lake: “The settlement is awaiting approval by the OCRC (Civil Rights Commission). No further action of Sheffield Lake council is required at this time. We have no further comment.”

After filing the complaint, officer Pool spoke of the moment he found that note.

“My first words were, ’Are you serious?’ And I just looked at him. What else can you say to the chief of police, who has done something so heinous and so awful? It’s not understandable.”