CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 16-year-old mother appeared in court Tuesday to face charges in connection with the death of her newborn twins.

The teen is now charged in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court with a total of nine criminal counts. According to court documents, the girl is facing charges of murder, gross abuse of a corpse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

She’s now being held at the juvenile justice center.

Cleveland police told the FOX 8 I-Team the bodies of the infants were found around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday inside a trash can along Ludlow Road.

The infant victims are twins and appeared to be about 30 weeks old, prosecutors said. Their genders were not released Tuesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

The babies were born a few days before their bodies were discovered. Police said the girl’s mother did not know her daughter was pregnant.

The mother of teen girl would not talk to us as she left the court on Tuesday morning.