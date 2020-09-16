I-Team: Cleveland’s I-X Center to close at end of the year

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team learned the I-X Center in Cleveland will close its doors for good at the end of the year because of fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The center, located next to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, has become a landmark hosting the Cleveland Auto Show, the Cleveland Boat Show, the I-X Indoor Amusement Park and more every year along for more than three decades.

The I-X Center has not been able to host any big events for most of the year with restrictions on large gatherings in place because of coronavirus.

Employees were told Tuesday about the center closing. Meantime, it’s been spreading the word to promoters. The center has employed as many as 500 people a year working full-time and part-time.

This will also have a huge impact on taxes collected for the city of Cleveland and Brook Park.

“The I-X Center would like to thank all its customers, employees, and attendees who helped make the I-X Center a success over the past 35 years,” the I-X Center said in a statement. “The global pandemic has decimated the event industry as well as many other businesses and has ultimately led to this decision.”

