I-TEAM: Cleveland police officer shot overnight, suspect on the run

Officers were responding to an alarm when the shooting took place

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple sources confirm to the FOX 8 I-TEAM that a Cleveland police officer has been shot and wounded.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday near East 61st and Central. Officers were responding to an alarm when the shooting took place.

Police union president Jeff Follmer says the officer was shot in the arm and was taken to University Hospitals. He said the officer is doing well.

The circumstances of what happened were not immediately available.

Police are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.

