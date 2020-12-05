I-TEAM: Cleveland police involved in shootout overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned Cleveland police got into a shootout after they spotted a car that had been taken in a carjacking.

It happened before dawn on East 71 Street.

Police union president Jeff Follmer says the officers are OK. The suspect, who is believed to be 17 years old, was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Follmer says the officers were recovering a vehicle that was taken in an aggravated robbery on the west side.

“The suspect got into the vehicle and ran head on into a police car,” Follmer said. “Suspect fled from the car at which time officers exchanged gun fire with the suspect. Suspect was arrested and a weapon was confiscated.”

