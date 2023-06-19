[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Monday, June 19, 2023.]

MANTUA, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that officials with the Portage Animal Protective League’s Humane Investigations Department found 146 dead dogs inside a home during a search Friday.

Officials executed the search warrant at a Mantua home after receiving information that an animal cruelty charge was pending against the homeowner in another jurisdiction.

According to a press release issued by the Portage Animal Protective League, the homeowner is known to be a founding operator of Canine Lifeline, Inc., a nonprofit animal rescue.

Officials say no dogs were found alive and many of the dogs were found confined within their crates.

Necropsies, which are animal autopsies, will be performed to determine the dogs’ causes of death.

This investigation is ongoing and officials say no other details will be released at this time

Anyone with knowledge or details about this investigation is asked to contact the Humane agent, Holly Ebner, at humaneofficer@portageapl.org.