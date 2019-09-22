Hundreds line up in Wapakoneta for chance to see President Trump

Hundreds of people lined up outside Wapakoneta High School Sunday ahead of President Trump’s visit to Pratt Industries

Dennis Vernon lives in Wapakoneta and got a ticket to the event through his son, who works for Pratt Industries.

“I think it’s an honor that he comes here, or any President goes to any city to open up new business,” he said.

The business is set to bring in about 300 jobs.

“I think it’s great for Auglaize County and Wapakoneta. It’s been a great, great thing for everybody in the community,” said attendee Mike Whitney.

Wapakoneta city employees and other elected officials were also invited to the event. Several of Trump’s supporters tell 2 NEWS they are pleased with the President’s work on the economy.

“It’s great. The continued growth is what we need in America. And we need good jobs, good-paying jobs,” Whitney said.

Later in the afternoon, hundreds of people were hoping to get inside. They were bused back to Wapakoneta High School after the venue reached capacity. One man said he waited on the bus for up to two hours, even though he had a ticket.

“Disappointed, I think, more than anything. And then everybody said, ‘Well it’s better to have too many people show up than not enough,'” said Dale Brockman.

The exact number of people who were allowed in and who were turned away has not yet been determined.