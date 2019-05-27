Hundreds celebrate 'cleansing' of Courthouse Square in Dayton

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Hundreds gathered for a celebration of peace Sunday at the site of a rally held by a KKK-affiliated group one day earlier.

The Dayton Unit NAACP hosted a ceremonial cleansing of Courthouse Square, which included musical performances and speeches by local officials and activists.

The crowd in Courthouse Square on Sunday was much larger and louder than the Honorable Sacred Knights, who demonstrated there 24 hours earlier.

"People should do good things for each other, and that's what we're trying to do today," said Stan Hirtle, who attended the cleansing event.

Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP, said he considers the past few days to be a time of celebration.

"It's the finale of it all, and that is to sweep out symbolically, clean out the hatred that once assembled here, right here on Courthouse Square," he said.

Foward said he is grateful Sunday's celebration came on the heels of peaceful demonstrations.

"I really want to commend our law enforcement agencies, both the Dayton Police Department and the sheriff's department for ensuring that there was no incidents, that there were no instances of violence, there were no citations given," he said.

Foward said he believes the community's response to hate has set an example for the rest of the nation.

"Dayton, Ohio showed America how to respond in time of challenge," Foward said.

City officials estimate $650,000 was spent on security measures. The KKK-affiliated rally's final cost to the city after cleanup has not yet been released.