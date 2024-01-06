COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – As the result of an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, six members of a violent crime ring in south Columbus have been indicted on a combined 124 felony charges, including murder.

The task force conducted the investigation as part of its ongoing mission to eradicate human trafficking. In a press release, Attorney General Dave Yost talked up the importance of the state’s ongoing efforts to eradicate human trafficking.

“Busts like this free victims from the clutches of trafficking and rid our streets of dangerous criminals. These successful investigations propel us closer to a future in which no human beings are bought or sold in Ohio,” he said.

The Central Ohio Fask Force includes over a dozen federal and state law enforcement agencies, including the Ohio State University Police Department; along with Southeast Healthcare and the Salvation Army.

Six suspects ranging in age from 21 to 38 were indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Dec. 27 on various charges. All of the suspects are from the Columbus area except for one, who hails from Marysville.

Courtesy of: Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force

James Antwan Dukes-Johnson, 28: 39 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and felonious assault.

39 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and felonious assault. Michael Anthony Davis, 21: 38 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and felonious assault.

38 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and felonious assault. Sarah Rose Dotson, 33: 29 felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

29 felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Shahee Siler, 38: 10 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution and felonious assault.

10 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution and felonious assault. Alexias Monay Lashel Carr-Johnson, 28: Four felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and money laundering.

Four felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and money laundering. Tyler Leianne Payne, 29: Four felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and money laundering.

Anyone with information about the alleged criminal activity or knowledge of additional victims of human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6336) or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-3737-888 and ask to speak to a member of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.