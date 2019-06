Authorities in Aberdeen also pulled two cars from the river

Police pulled up what are believed to be humans remains from the Ohio River Wednesday.

Authorities in Aberdeen also pulled two cars from the river.

One of the vehicles appeared to have human remains inside.

The investigation started about one month ago when a fisherman called in to report the depth finder on his boat may have found a vehicle.

It’s not clear if the two vehicles are connected.

Police say they are now trying to find out more about the remains.