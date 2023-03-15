For a more recent report on the human remains, follow this link.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says human remains were found in an open field in Raccoon Township, Ohio, on Saturday.

A person walking near Mt. Carmel Road saw the remains and called Gallia County 911, Sheriff Champlin states.

Deputies and the Gallia County Coroner came to the scene and confirmed the remains were human, according to Sheriff Champlin.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

The identity and cause of death are unknown at this time. The remains were sent to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office, Sheriff Champlin states.

He says the Sheriff’s Office will give updates once possible. This is a developing story.