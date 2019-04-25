Human remains found in bag by mushroom hunters in Ohio

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

PEBBLE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) - An autopsy will be performed this week on decomposed human remains that were found Monday afternoon in Pike County, according to Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader.

The human remains were found in a large bag at about 3 p.m. by three mushroom hunters in the area of Buchanan Road and Trego Road, just a few yards off the roadway.

The coroner was called to the scene after deputies arrived and confirmed human remains were in the bag, according to Reader.

Reader said officials are investigating the death as a homicide.

He also said the area where the bag was found was likely a "dump site" and not where the homicide occurred.

He said the human remains will be transported by the Pike County Coroner to Montgomery County for an autopsy, police said.

The gender of the remains should be confirmed through the autopsy, officials said.

The identity of the individual has not been released pending positive identification, officials said.

Ohio BCI was called to the scene to process and collect evidence, Reader said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case, Reader said.