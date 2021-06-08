Hudson American Legion officials involved in turning down Veteran’s microphone during Memorial Day speech resign: I-Team

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Two Hudson American Legion Post 464 officials involved in the Memorial Day event where the keynote speaker’s microphone was turned down for part of his speech have resigned and one has filed a police report stating she has received threatening emails and messages.

The American Legion Auxiliary of Ohio announced on its website that “all parties involved in the events that occurred at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Hudson Post have resigned.”

The resignations come a few days after officials with the American Legion Department of Ohio started investigating the Memorial Day event and demanded the resignations.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, 77, told the FOX 8 I-Team that he was trying to share some history about how Memorial Day started. He said he was completely “shocked and surprised” to learn his microphone was turned down for about two minutes when he started speaking about freed Black slaves honoring soldiers that died during the Civil War.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter

Kemter told the I-Team Tuesday that he had no comment on the resignations. He said he is grateful for the outpouring of support he has received from people all over the country. He says he plans to give his speech in July at an American Legion event in Independence and sometime soon in Hudson.

The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that on June 3, one of the American Legion officials involved in the Memorial Day event, filed a police report with Hudson police. The report states the woman came to the station and an officer took a “report of possible threatening emails and messages.”

State Representative Casey Weinstein is pleased that the American Legion Department of Ohio took swift action. He had called for those involved to be removed from office.

State American Legion officials also suspended Post 464.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert says he now wants to try to work with American Legion officials to have the post possibly reopened under new leadership. He says the post has done a lot of good work in Hudson in the past.