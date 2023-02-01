DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Huber Heights man has pleaded guilty to creating hundreds of images and videos of child pornography by victimizing multiple children as young as 8 years old over a 15-year period.

Ty Roberts, 38, pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and coercing a minor, according to a release from Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

According to court documents, beginning in 2007, Roberts sexually abused at least one minor and communicated online with many other minors around the world to produce child pornography.

Between 2007 and 2008, Roberts sexually abused an 11 to 12-year-old boy and took photos of the abuse on a Polaroid camera. Roberts eventually created digital images of the Polaroids and kept the original Polaroids in his home until law enforcement seized them in 2022, the release states.

As part of his plea, Roberts admitted to pretending to be a teenage girl online to entice and coerce minor boys to send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

The FBI has identified 44 minor victims, mostly between the ages of 11 and 14, in the child pornography Roberts created. Those 44 minors are depicted in more than 400 images and videos.

Many more victims of Roberts’s child pornography remain unidentified.