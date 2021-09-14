How to find out if you have unclaimed life insurance funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – September is Life Insurance Month and in recognition, state officials are reminding residents that there are unclaimed life insurance funds that need to be disbursed.

A free, web-based search service is available to help find a missing life insurance policy or annuity contract in which you could be the beneficiary.

The Life Insurance Policy Locator, provided by the department and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, has matched nearly 5,000 Ohioans with a total of $81 million in unclaimed life insurance proceeds.

The policy locator requires only basic information to get started. Individuals who believe they are beneficiaries, and executors or legal representatives of a deceased person, may submit a search request. Insurance companies receive the request, search their records, and directly contact the requester if there is a match, typically within 90 business days.

Ohioans with life insurance questions or concerns can contact the department at 1-800-686-1526 and visit www.insurance.ohio.gov.