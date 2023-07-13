(WKBN) — Summer brings with it many natural delights, and one thing that often brings a burst of excitement to nature enthusiasts is the presence of a hummingbird in their yard.

Are hummingbirds actually birds?

Put simply, yes. Hummingbirds belong to the avian (bird) family — specifically the avian Trochilidae. While they are small enough that some wonder if they are part of an insect family, this is not the case.

Hummingbirds are quite small, weighing between 2-20 grams. They are the smallest members of the bird family and also produce the tiniest eggs, which are approximately the size of a pea.

The most common species of hummingbird in Ohio is the ruby-throated hummingbird. Its heart beats from 225-1,200 times per minute, depending on if the bird is resting or flying. Its wings beat between 70-200 times per second depending on if it is in direct flight or diving, and it can hit flying speeds of 30-45 mph.

Another species of hummingbird that can be spotted in Ohio, although less common, is the rufous hummingbird. Check out the gallery below to help identify the different species you may see.

Male ruby-throated hummingbird

Female ruby-throated humming bird

Male Rufous hummingbird

Female Rufous hummingbird

In total, there are approximately 340 species of hummingbirds, more than half of which live in the tropics.

How to make hummingbird food at home

As many know, hummingbirds consume a mixture of sugar and water, often seen sold in stores as a bright red liquid. This mixture can easily be duplicated at home, but a few precautions must be taken.

The mixture consists of one part sugar to four parts water, and the solution must be allowed to completely cool before being placed into a feeder. Honey and artificial sugars are not to be used in the solution — refined white sugar is the safest option.

Although the solutions in the stores always appear bright red, homemade sugar water should not include red food dye. The red coloring of the hummingbird feeder itself is attractive enough to them without the addition of potentially health-damaging dye.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recommends disposing of any excess sugar water after one week. Feeders should be cleaned and sugar solutions replaced every 2-3 days. If the feeders are not properly cleaned, it could lead to harmful mold growth.

What type of flowers are hummingbirds attracted to?

In addition to the sugar solutions we humans provide, hummingbirds also feed on flowers and occasionally small insects. If you want to see more of these little birds, there are certain steps you can take to make your yard more enticing.

Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute details the qualities in flowers that hummingbirds seek out, as well as specific species.

Hummingbirds prefer flowers with a large amount of nectar, with a sugar average of approximately 26% — double the sugar found in a soft drink. However, this nectar cannot be too thick or sticky, or it will impact the hummingbird’s long, tube-like tongue — much like trying to suck a thick milkshake through a thin straw.

They favor flowers with red or orange colors, preferably with down-hanging blooms so the hovering bird has easy access.

Some specific species the birds favor include:

Bee balm

Cardinal flower

Trumpet creeper

Coral honeysuckle

Columbine

When am I most likely to see a hummingbird?

Hummingbirds can generally be seen from April through September in Ohio. While most hummingbirds will leave the state by early September to migrate south, more northern ones can continue to pass through the state on their own trip south.

Unlike some species that could see disrupted migration patterns if a food source continues to be provided, hummingbirds will migrate regardless of if a hummingbird feeder remains up or not.