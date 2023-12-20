BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The new year will bring higher tolls on the Ohio Turnpike.

Here are the new rates for E-ZPass customers starting on Jan. 1:

Passenger vehicle (Class 1) – $0.065 per mile, an increase from $0.061 in 2023

$0.065 per mile, an increase from $0.061 in 2023 Commercial vehicle (Class 5) – $0.204 per mile, an increase from $0.189 in 2023

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission approved the increases they said would be used “to meet operating, debt service, and capital improvement costs.”

