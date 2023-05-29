DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re a teen looking for a summer job, now may be the perfect time.

Government data shows about 34% of American teens between the ages of 16 and 19 had jobs in April, which is up from 30% in 2019.

Hourly pay is also up for teens, as wages in some industries, such as restaurants and retail, rose about 5% in April.

Additionally, laws in some states are shifting to provide teens with more hours at their jobs and the ability to do what was previously restricted.

In New Jersey, 16- and 17-year-olds can now work up to 50 hours a week during the summer, and Iowa now allows 16- and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants.

What do Ohio laws have to say about teens working?

Ohio law states that no 14- or 15-year-old can work for more than 40 hours a week when school is not in session, except for special circumstances such as a work-study program, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

There is no official limit for the number of hours that a 16- or 17-year-old can work each week when school is not in session in Ohio.

Minors who are 16 and 17 do not need a work permit for a summer job and do not have the same restrictions on hours.

However, the state’s break requirements — 30 minutes after five consecutive hours of work — are still in effect during the summer, according to Ohio’s Bureau of Wage & Hour Administration.

The state of Ohio’s minor labor laws can be read in full here.