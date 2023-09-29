COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Just days away from a potential government shutdown, employees and travelers at John Glenn International Airport are feeling optimistic.

However, one airport employee says that last time there was a government shutdown they felt the impact, with TSA lines out the door. There’s a potential for that to happen again if the government does shut down.

Federal employees would go without a paycheck and in the travel world, the White House says that could impact 768 TSA officers and 498 air traffic controllers in Ohio alone.

“We have finally seen cancellations and delays get back down to normal levels. In fact, we’ve seen cancellations go to a level now that is lower than it was before the pandemic. We’ve done that pushing airlines to do better,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said earlier this week. “A shutdown would stop all of that progress.”

In a statement, John Glenn Airport Authority said: “The Columbus Regional Airport Authority is working closely with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials to minimize possible impacts of a federal government shutdown. TSA and FAA are essential services and are expected to remain operable at John Glenn Columbus International Airport and the Rickenbacker Passenger Terminal at this time; however, passengers should always check with their airline for the latest flight information. For airport updates, visit FlyColumbus.com.”

“I think if the government shuts down it would be a really unfortunate thing,” traveler from Columbus Merlyn Ruffin said.

One person who works at the airport says that overall, everyone has kept up a positive attitude.

“I am a little worried because I don’t know if it does impact me or not, but it does worry me because I love my job,” Brittany Breska said. “Everyone is pretty positive, and just going to keep going day by day.

If the government does shut down it will be on Oct. 1.