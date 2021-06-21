Householder’s campaign website purchased by activists

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – His job at the Ohio Statehouse isn’t the only thing former state Rep. Larry Householder lost this week.

His campaign website, friendsoflarryhouseholder.com, appears to have been purchased by activists who have rebranded the site “Larry Lost His Job.”

Currently, the website has links to information about the allegations against Householder as well as links to issues it calls “Things Larry (very likely) doesn’t like,” which the website says is based on Householder’s voting record in the House. Among those issues are LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, reproductive justice, and more.

Householder was arrested in July 2020 on accusations he was part of a $60 million bribery and racketeering scheme tied to the passage of House Bill 6.

On Wednesday, he was removed from his seat in the state House of Representatives by a vote of 75-21. He had previously been removed as house speaker and ran unopposed for reelection in November 2020.

The owners of the website posted, “On the day that he was expelled from the Ohio House of Representatives, we noticed that the domain for his PAC website — “Friends of Larry Householder” — had lapsed on its renewal.” The new owners said this prompted them to purchase the domain name.

Following his ouster from the House, Householder did not rule out another run for office, saying, “I’m always going to be out there fighting for the people of Ohio.”

There is no information about the new owners of the domain listed on the website.

“Obviously, this page is not affiliated with the previous owners of this domain, and it’s definitely not affiliated with former State Speaker of the House Larry Householder,” the new website owner write on the page. “But, we hope that this new site helps to raise awareness about issues of bribery and corruption in Ohio.”