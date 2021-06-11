House Minority leader visits Wright-Patt with Ohio Congressmen, discusses defense budget and infrastructure debates

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) toured Wright Patterson Air Force base Thursday with Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) and Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-2). The three Republican lawmakers say during their tour they also received information from military officials that lead them to believe there is a need for more funding for the U.S. military than what is currently budgeted by the Biden Administration.

The Biden Administration’s current budget increases defense spending by 2 percent, a lower increase than both the Obama Administration and the Trump Administration. This adds $753 billion to the budget, with $715 billion for the Department of Defense.

Congressman Turner says this increase does not allow for inflation and is far below the original ask of 3 to 5 percent by military leaders.

“All assessments of what we need to be spending is a 5 to 10 percent increase over inflation because of the needs that we have for monetization and to sustain what we’re currently doing,” he said.

The congressmen were briefed by officials on defense spending in other countries like China and Russia.

“That’s why I was so disappointed when I saw the recent budget by the new administration under President Biden,” said Congressman McCarthy. “The threats, cyber and other, getting into the United States…I don’t think it’s a time that you want to decrease our capabilities.”

These politicians say they plan to take what they learned at Wright-Patterson today to get more funding to keep the U.S. from falling behind its adversaries, Although America leads the world in military spending and spends about $400 billion more on defense than China.

“We are concerned about the budget for our defense. The last thing we want to do is fall behind. The key to peace is to be ahead,” said Congressman Wenstrup.

“We will take what we learned here today back to Washington to try to fight to ensure that the department of defense gets the resources that they need our men and women get the support that they deserve and of course that our country remains safe,” said Turner.

But for now, they do share that Wright-Patterson Air Force base continues to lead the nation in military intelligence operations.

“The Air Force base appears to be well positioned under this budget to be able to compete with the resources that are there,” said Turner. “However, today’s presentation is on what our adversaries are doing and that is actual systems and system development and deployment. We need to be able to do that, and at this point in time [this] budget seems to fall short.”