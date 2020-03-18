Hospitals limit COVID-19 testing

Beginning Wednesday, only patients who are at the highest risk will be tested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN and WJW) – There’s been a lot of questions surrounding the number of people being tested for COVID-19.

Beginning Wednesday, fewer people will be getting tested for the virus at the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals, and other hospitals could be following suit.

The Cleveland Clinic started drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday, but the response was overwhelming. Over 400 cars were lined up at one point shortly after they opened. Some people had to be turned away.

It’s because of this extremely large response that health officials have decided to cut back on who they test.

Beginning Wednesday, only patients who are at the highest risk will be tested.

Over 2,000 people showed up for testing in the first four days, and very few of those came back positive for COVID. If they continue to swab that number of people every day, they will run out.

“The test is a flu RSV, and if those are negative those go on to corona. The patients that go on get tested for corona. About 3.4 percent of those are positive in our system,” said Dr. James Simon, medical director for medical operations at the Cleveland Clinic.

The swabbing only takes three to five minutes, but the wait to get there is long. Their hope is to open more testing locations to relieve traffic backups.

“We understand these are scary times. It is really important that the people that have the highest risk of having the disease get the tests,” Simon said.

Here in the Valley, we’ve been getting a lot of questions as to why people aren’t being tested who have come in contact with those infected or who have symptoms. Officials with the Trumbull County Health District released a statement saying they don’t have test kits at their department. COVID-19 testing can only be done if a physician has ordered it for you.

The Ohio Department of health is doing the testing, and it is being done for people who are hospitalized with severe symptoms.