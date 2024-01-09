*The above video shows Ohio troopers recently corralling a pig that got loose on local roads*

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The driver of a car crashed into a horse on a local roadway, killing the horse. The driver was not injured, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSHP said the driver of the small car struck one of three horses that got loose from a stable in Stark County’s Tuscarawas Township early Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the horse that was struck died and that the other two horses were taken back to the stable by the animals’s owner.

“The horses were stabled at the owner’s residence and it is unclear how the horses got loose. The crash remains under investigation,” troopers said.