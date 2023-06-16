WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A man faces charges after investigators say they found hundreds of ecstasy pills and other drugs inside his car and motel room Thursday morning.

According to Westlake police, an officer noticed a man slumped over in a car outside the Super 8 Motel on Sperry Road around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say the car was filled with smoke and the officer noticed obvious signs of illegal drug use. The suspect, a 36-year-old Cleveland resident, looked up from the driver’s seat when the officer checked on him.

During the investigation, the officer found hundreds of ecstasy pills and suspected oxycodone pills on him, police say.

The ecstasy pills were colorful and took on various shapes like Homer Simpson, the Netflix logo and dolphins.

Investigators say they found a loaded .40 Caliber handgun inside the car. During the investigation, police say a second handgun and narcotics were also found in the suspect’s motel room.

The man was charged with possession of a weapon while under a disability and drug possession.