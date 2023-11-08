YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Oho Department of Commerce issued a news release Wednesday warning that buying marijuana in Ohio without a cannabis medical card is still illegal.

The department published a frequently asked questions website Wednesday after Tuesday’s vote to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. It cautioned that the ballot measure approved by voters is an initiated statute that may be amended by the state legislature.

The department went on to say that cannabis would not be immediately available to buy in dispensaries and that those who are not registered cannabis patients or caregivers still cannot go inside.

“There are currently no entities licensed to sell non-medical cannabis in the state of Ohio,” the department wrote.

The rulemaking and licensing process for the new law will take about nine months, the department said.

“Sales of non-medical cannabis may not begin until licenses are issued and facilities are certified. The MMCP will continue to be administered by the Division of Cannabis Control and MMCP patients and caregivers are encouraged to keep their patient or caregiver card active,” the department wrote.

Also, you still can’t buy marijuana in another state and bring it to Ohio legally.