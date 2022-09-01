(WKBN) — As Labor Day weekend approaches, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to stay safe, but troopers will also focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from the state’s roads.

“We want all Ohioans who are traveling this weekend to make it home safe at the end of the day,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “Make safety a priority by planning ahead and designating a sober driver.”

Labor Day weekend reporting begins at 12 a.m. Friday and will run through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Last year’s Labor Day holiday weekend saw 16 fatal crashes, which killed 17 people. Of those, eight crashes and nine fatalities involved alcohol or drugs. Troopers also made 515 impaired driving arrests during the weekend.

Patrol superintendent Col. Charles Jones urges Ohioans to make the weekend’s roads safer for everyone.

“Plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” says Jones.

Motorists can dial #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity to the patrol.