Highway Patrol reports four deaths on state roadways during New Year’s holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway reports four deaths on the state’s roadways during the New Year’s holiday, according to provisional statistics.

The two day reporting period began at midnight on Dec. 31 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1. This was shorter than the four day reporting period OSP recorded last year, which included 12 fatalities.

This year, two of the fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt and one was OVI related.

OSP says that troopers made over 2,000 traffic enforcement contacts statewide, including 121 OVI arrests. Citations were also issued to 48 people for distracted driving and 278 for seat belt violations.

As always, the public is encouraged to call #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as any drug activity.