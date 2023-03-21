The above video is from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is issuing a warning after a close call with a driver on Sunday.

The Highway Patrol shared video on its Facebook page showing the incident on state Route 115 in Putnam County. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of the other car involved dropped a cellphone and was reaching for it, causing a near collision with a trooper from the Lima post.

Troopers are now reminding drivers to pay attention on the roadways.

“This close call is a reminder of how #DistractedDriving puts everyone on our roadways at risk!” the post read.