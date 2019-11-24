Highway Patrol: 5 die in wrong-way crash in Ohio

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – The State Highway Patrol says five adults have died in a wrong-way crash in Ohio.

The patrol’s St. Clairsville post in eastern Ohio’s Belmont County says a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 7 struck an SUV traveling north around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The patrol statement Sunday said the car’s driver, 22-year-old Caleb Ratcliffe, and his 25-year-old passenger, Sierra Mattson, both of Wheeling, West Virginia, died at the scene.

Troopers say SUV driver, 42-year-old Autumn Day, of Amsterdam, Ohio, and two passengers also died. Those passengers were identified as 21-year-old Sarah Billingsley, of Adena, and 30-year-old Hugh Lasater, of Dillonvale. A third passenger in the SUV received injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

