High number of flu cases closes entire Ohio school district

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio school system says a high number of flu cases has resulted in canceling classes for the entire district.

The Miami Local Trace district is in Fayette County in southwestern Ohio. The district said in a website posting without details that the number of influenza B cases had risen over the past several days.

The district says it’s canceling all weekend activities and will reopen Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and is asking people to stay away from school buildings.

The district says students’ wellness and safety are its top priority.

