High court sides with GOP boss over Ohio elections chief

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The state’s high court has ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose abused his discretion in blocking the reappointment of a powerful fellow Republican to a county elections board.

Justices sided with the Summit County Republican Party in its dispute with LaRose over his decision not to reappoint long-time chair Bryan Williams to the bipartisan panel.

The GOP alleged LaRose’s decision relied on “inaccurate and incomplete facts” to attempt political retribution against Williams.

LaRose tied the board shake-up to election administration issues in 2020, including traffic jams during early voting and over 700 deceased voters left on voting rolls.