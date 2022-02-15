MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people from California are facing drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Interstate 70.

According to troopers, 56-year-old Jose Romero was pulled over Thursday for speeding on I-70. A drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene and troopers found 4.4 pounds of heroin in the center console, troopers said.

Romero and his 20-year-old passenger, Brandon Bautista, were arrested on charges of drug possession.

The drugs seized were worth an estimated $80,000, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.