Heroes of Dayton: Guy Fragmin, the diner owner who shielded people from the chaos

In addition to those six officers who stopped the shooter, Fragmin is also one of the heroes of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Guy Fragmin sings the praise of the Dayton Police officers who quickly jumped into action Sunday morning when a man opened fire in the Oregon District, stopping him in roughly thirty seconds.

But in addition to those six officers who stopped the shooter, Fragmin is also one of the heroes of Dayton.

“We thought it was fireworks at first, and then, when you realize what was going on, it’s just pulling everybody in. Everybody in, everybody lock up,” explained the 416 Diner owner.

The heroism from inside the diner does not stop there.

“One of my customers, actually ran out and ran toward [the carnage] and was giving CPR until the paramedics arrived,” Fragmin choked up as he recalled.

Recalling what his customer did that night may have made him emotional, but what they did, and what people in Dayton continue to do to help each other in the wake of this tragedy does not surprise him.

“Dayton is strong,” Fragmin states. “If we can make it through a KKK rally, if we can make it through a tornado, we’ll make it through this.”

Fragmin tells his story and welcomes the media from across the county that has ascended upon the city, not for the pat on the back but with the hopes that people become more aware.

“Continue to pray for Dayton and continue to pray for other cities. We’re not alone, and we need change. Some people have an issue with the publication of this,” Fragmin said as he gestures to the media staged all over the Oregon district. “I like that, because the only way we’re going to change this situation is when people become aware, and they start voting with the conscience.”