Hero mourned: Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak to be laid to rest today

MILAN, Ohio ( WJW)- Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxton Soviak will be laid to rest today. His funeral service will be held at the Edison High School football stadium in Milan at 11 a.m. Soviak will be buried following the funeral in a private service.

22-year-old Soviak was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26. Soviak was part of the U.S. mission, Operation Allies Refuge, to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan as the nation ended its 20-year-long war in that country.

Soviak was a standout football player, on the wrestling team and graduated from Edison High School in 2017. He was involved in the Boy Scouts and earned the Life Scout rank.

The Edison Local Schools community honored Soviak Friday night with his jersey number painted on the football field, a moment of silence and a flyover by four F-16 fighter jets in the missing man formation.

“He was a very strong kid, he was always the toughest in the room and anything that he wanted to do he put his head down and he made sure that he did that. And just like going over there, he was helping people that needed to be helped and he didn’t give a second thought about it,” said Soviak’s close childhood friend, Bryce Ostheimer.

The Navy posthumously awarded Soviak the Purple Heart and promoted him to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class.