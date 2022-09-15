YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State and federal emergency management agencies are using social media to let everyone know what they should have in an emergency safety kit.

Following an emergency or natural disaster, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last.

A disaster supply kit should include basic items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least for several days)

Battery-powered hand crank radio and a NOAA weather radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle

Dust mask

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties

Wrench or pliers

Manual can opener

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and backup battery

After assembling the kit, keep it in a cool, dry place. Re-think your needs every year and adjust your kit accordingly.

Also consider adding prescription medications, eyeglasses, pet food and extra water, cash, family documents and utensils to your kit.