Here is what’s re-opening today in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan includes the reopening Wednesday of several businesses that largely cater to the entertainment sector.
The list of businesses permitted to open Wednesday, June 10 with safety measures in place include:
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreations centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
Entertainment venues have been some of the last businesses to reopen in the state following the coronavirus pandemic.
Large concert venues and sporting arenas are still closed.
Cedar Point and Kings Island announced they are reopening next month. Both parks will use a reservation system for guests and everyone must wear a mask.