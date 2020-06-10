Here is what’s re-opening today in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine's Responsible Restart Ohio plan includes the reopening Wednesday of several businesses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan includes the reopening Wednesday of several businesses that largely cater to the entertainment sector.

The list of businesses permitted to open Wednesday, June 10 with safety measures in place include:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreations centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

Entertainment venues have been some of the last businesses to reopen in the state following the coronavirus pandemic.

Large concert venues and sporting arenas are still closed.

Cedar Point and Kings Island announced they are reopening next month. Both parks will use a reservation system for guests and everyone must wear a mask.