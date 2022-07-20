(WJW) – It’s fair season! And whether it’s the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your “fair fix!”
Here is a list of 2022 county fairs that are taking place throughout greater Northeast Ohio:
For more information on each fair, click the appropriate link.
WEEK OF JULY 17
Crawford County Fair (Bucyrus) July 18-July 23
Carroll County Fair (Carrollton) July 18-July 24
Ottawa County Fair (Oak Harbor) July 18-July 24
WEEK OF JULY 24
Knox County Fair (Mt. Vernon) July 24-July 30
Lake County Fair (Painesville) July 26-July 31
Summit County Fair (Tallmadge) July 26-July 31
Ohio State Fair (Columbus) July 27-August 7
WEEK OF JULY 31
Columbiana County Fair (Lisbon) August 1-August 7
Medina County Fair (Medina) August 1-August 7
WEEK OF AUGUST 7
Richland County Fair August 7-August 13
Holmes County Fair (Millersburg) August 8-August 13
Ashtabula County Fair (Jefferson) August 9-August 14
Cuyahoga County Fair (Berea) August 9-August 14
Erie County Fair (Sandusky) August 9-August 14
WEEK OF AUGUST 14
Huron County Fair (Norwalk) August 15-August 20
WEEK OF AUGUST 21
Lorain County Fair (Wellington) August 21-August 28
Sandusky County Fair (Fremont) August 22-August 28
Portage County Fair (Randolph) August 23-August 28
WEEK OF AUGUST 28
Stark County Fair (Canton) August 30-Sept. 5
Mahoning County Fair (Canfield) August 31-Sept. 5
Geauga County Fair (Burton) August 31-Sept. 5
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 4
Wayne County Fair (Wooster) Sept. 10-Sept. 15
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 11
Bellville Independent Fair (Richland Co.) Sept. 14-Sept. 17
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 18
Ashland County Fair (Ashland) Sept. 18-Sept. 24
Tuscarawas County Fair (Dover) Sept. 19-Sept. 25
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 25
Coshocton County Fair (Coshocton) Sept. 30-October 6
WEEK OF OCTOBER 2
Loudonville Independent Fair (Ashland Co.) October 4-October 8